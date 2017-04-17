Canada eradicated measles in 1998 - so why is it making a comeback?
Meghan Brison's Monday night shift in a busy Mississauga hospital emergency room late in March started out like most others. She was stationed in the rapid-assessment area of the ER where less acute patients - with flus, coughs and colds - get triaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d...
|7 hr
|Red
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|7 hr
|Red
|3
|Construction in the GTA (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|gonna be crazy
|4
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p...
|Sun
|was it the Flu shot
|1
|First Ogdensburg Patriot Run deemed community s...
|Sun
|Know
|1
|In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa...
|Sat
|Pot of Gold eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC