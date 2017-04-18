Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary with a $10...

Canada celebrates its 150th anniversa...

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Finance, and Stephen S. Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, on April 7 unveiled the commemorative bank note celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation at the Bank of Canada's head office in Ottawa. The fourth commemorative bank note in Canada's history, a polymer $10 note celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation, was revealed in a ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on April 7. The note is designed to showcase Canada's history, land and culture.

