Bill would allow Canada infrastructure bank to invest in cross-border projects

A new federal agency designed to fuse public and private dollars to help build infrastructure in Canada could end up building new roads and bridges south of the border - so long as they connect to the Great White North. The legislation for the Liberal government's proposed infrastructure bank would allow the arm's-length organization to use public money to help bankroll or financially backstop projects that are "in Canada or partly in Canada," provided there's a financial benefit and a physical connection to the country.

