Bernier happy for support of senator booted over residential school remarks

9 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier says he's happy to count Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak among his supporters, despite comments she's made about some "good" coming out of Canada's residential schools. Late Wednesday, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose removed Beyak from the Senate committee on Aboriginal Peoples, but stopped short of kicking her out of caucus.

Chicago, IL

