Bail hearing today for Hamilton man accused in massive Yahoo email hack

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to appear in a Hamilton court today for a bail hearing. U.S. authorities say Baratov and three others - two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service - were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

