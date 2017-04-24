B.C. Liberal leader says all Canadian...

B.C. Liberal leader says all Canadians involved in U.S. softwood offer balked

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

British Columbia's Liberal leader says everyone involved in a potential softwood lumber agreement said No when the United States offered a "lousy" deal that would have cost her province 20,000 forestry jobs. Christy Clark said Thursday that talks with former president Barack Obama ended because of opposition by the prime minister, the international trade minister and lumber employers in B.C. "Everybody in Canada recognized that the deal of the Obama administration stank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... 3 hr MayorBowman 2
News Ontario sticks up for forestry sector 4 hr a little late 1
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 23 hr countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Thu Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... Apr 26 other Markets 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC