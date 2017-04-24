B.C. drunk driver gets over eight years for killing three people
A British Columbia man who killed three people while driving drunk along a winding mountain highway has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. Samuel Alec pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court last month to three counts of impaired driving causing death after he mowed down two cyclists who were out for a weekend ride north of Whistler in May 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|41 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|2 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|18 hr
|a little late
|1
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Thu
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|Wed
|sure
|1
|Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu...
|Wed
|sure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC