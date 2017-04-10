Award-winning Victoria author Yasuko Thanh up for Amazon.ca First Novel Award
Yasuko Thanh could be in line for another significant literary prize as she lands on the short list for the $40,000 Amazon.ca First Novel Award. The Victoria author is being recognized for "Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains" , which was awarded the $25,000 Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize last year.
