Award-winning Victoria author Yasuko ...

Award-winning Victoria author Yasuko Thanh up for Amazon.ca First Novel Award

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Yasuko Thanh could be in line for another significant literary prize as she lands on the short list for the $40,000 Amazon.ca First Novel Award. The Victoria author is being recognized for "Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains" , which was awarded the $25,000 Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... 16 hr Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... 17 hr DND 1
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 18 hr Frogmouth Trump 25
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Thu Awsome 20
News Oakville mayor asks Province to address housing... Thu Tall tales 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg Thu SMOKING KILLS 1
News Ask a Cop: Police initiatives target aggressive... Thu repeat and share 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC