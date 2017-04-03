Alberta woman who had murder charges stayed facing new charges in stabbing
Connie Oakes and Ricky Rock Thunder, both of the Nekaneet First Nation, have been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and other charges. Oakes and Wendy Scott were convicted of second-degree murder after Casey Armstrong was found stabbed in the bathtub of his mobile home in Medicine Hat in May 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|55 min
|Arch-Duke Ferdinand
|2
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|11 hr
|bad all over
|3
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|22 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C...
|Fri
|Who lived vs died
|1
|Thousands of juvenile chinook salmon to be rele...
|Fri
|HEN eh
|1
|Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f...
|Fri
|Rewarding failure
|1
|Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ...
|Thu
|Passage to Mars 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC