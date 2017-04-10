A 'sold over asking' sign is shown on a real estate sign in Oakville, ...
The Hamilton, Toronto, Victoria and Vancouver markets helped push Canadian home prices higher last month, resulting in the largest March rise in a decade, according to a new report. Compared with a year ago, the composite index was up 13.5 per cent, the largest 12-month rise since November 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|3 hr
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|3 hr
|Bill Blares On Drugs
|5
|The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the...
|3 hr
|Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Alright
|19
|Why White House spokesman Sean Spicer may be in...
|17 hr
|Old Sam
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|19 hr
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|19 hr
|Halton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC