A 'sold over asking' sign is shown on a real estate sign in Oakville, ...

The Hamilton, Toronto, Victoria and Vancouver markets helped push Canadian home prices higher last month, resulting in the largest March rise in a decade, according to a new report. Compared with a year ago, the composite index was up 13.5 per cent, the largest 12-month rise since November 2006.

