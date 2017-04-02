2 Quebec men accused of smuggling coc...

2 Quebec men accused of smuggling cocaine on private plane into U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency say two Quebec men are facing drug charges after they found nearly 136 kilograms of cocaine on a private plane headed for Windsor. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two Canadian men are facing drug charges in the U.S. after border protection agents allege they found a large amount of cocaine on a private plane headed to Windsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 15 hr need 4 enviroment... 1
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Mar 31 Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
News Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Mar 30 farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton Mar 30 motherisk too 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC