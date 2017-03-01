Why we have a rental crisis

Why we have a rental crisis

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Peace Arch News

A panel discussion on 'demovictions' heard the current shortage of affordable housing is the result of the elimination of government programs that encouraged rental and co-op housing construction. L to R: David Hutniak, CEO of LandlordBC, Marilyn Fischer, chair of Triple A Senior Housing and Penny Gurstein, director of the UBC School of Community and Regional Planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 3 hr Waikiki BROWN WATER 13
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 3 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge 3 hr Mustard Gas used ... 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 5 hr Liar Liar - The C... 12
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... 7 hr Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 9 hr DEPORT AMERICANS NOW 4
News Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C... 11 hr SEND YANKS BACK 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC