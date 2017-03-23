'We're all hurting': Calgary arts cut...

'We're all hurting': Calgary arts cut to the bone as corporate funds dry up

Duval Lang and Maureen Thomas in the 2014 Alberta Theatre Projects production of You Will Remember Me by FranA ois Archambault. Calgary's performing arts scene has become a casualty of corporate cost-cutting as the city's economic doldrums drag into a third year, prompting organizations to band together to seek more municipal support.

