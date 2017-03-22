Vice reporter must turn over material...

Vice reporter must turn over materials to RCMP, Ontario top court rules

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

A Vice Media reporter must give the RCMP the background materials he used for stories on an accused terrorist, Ontario's top court affirmed Wednesday. In a case that pitted freedom of the press against the ability of police and prosecutors to do their work, the Ontario Court of Appeal said it found no errors in an earlier ruling that went against the Canadian media outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 6 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... 8 hr keep peeps in fea... 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... 19 hr Truth 2
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Tue St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Tue Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Tue Prez of the Rez S... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,758,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC