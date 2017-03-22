Vice reporter must turn over materials to RCMP, Ontario top court rules
A Vice Media reporter must give the RCMP the background materials he used for stories on an accused terrorist, Ontario's top court affirmed Wednesday. In a case that pitted freedom of the press against the ability of police and prosecutors to do their work, the Ontario Court of Appeal said it found no errors in an earlier ruling that went against the Canadian media outlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|6 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|8 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|19 hr
|Truth
|2
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Tue
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Tue
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC