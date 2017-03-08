Veteran Canadian warship decommissioned in Halifax
HMCS Athabaskan sailed around Halifax harbour for the last time as part of a ceremony marking its final retirement from service. The destroyer was the last serving member of a class of four destroyers that have served the Canadian navy since the early 1970s.
