Unique B.C. bridge, part of Old Alaska Highway, closed indefinitely by crash
A historic curved wooden bridge near Dawson Creek, B.C., has been closed indefinitely following a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Dawson Creek RCMP say an Alberta man was not hurt, but his truck was almost destroyed and guard rails and support beams of the Kiskatinaw Bridge were badly damaged when the truck hit the structure.
