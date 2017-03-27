Trump to examine 16 trade partners, i...

Trump to examine 16 trade partners, including Canada

Justin Trudeau is driving home the message that Canada and the United States share a special relationship that relies on the continued smooth flow of commerce across their border. The prime minister says that means jobs in both countries, a message Canada will continue to impress on the Americans as Donald Trump prepares to hold his country's major trading partners to account.

