Trump to examine 16 trade partners, including Canada
Justin Trudeau is driving home the message that Canada and the United States share a special relationship that relies on the continued smooth flow of commerce across their border. The prime minister says that means jobs in both countries, a message Canada will continue to impress on the Americans as Donald Trump prepares to hold his country's major trading partners to account.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|6 hr
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Thu
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|Thu
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Thu
|Peel
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
