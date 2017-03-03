Trudeau welcomes possible Keystone XL...

Trudeau welcomes possible Keystone XL pipeline American steel exemption

15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The Prime Minister's Office is welcoming a report that says the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project is exempt from President Donald Trump's directive that all U.S. infrastructure projects be built with American steel. But the statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's spokesman stops short of confirming that the project has been granted the exemption.

Chicago, IL

