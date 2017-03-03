Trudeau welcomes possible Keystone XL pipeline American steel exemption
The Prime Minister's Office is welcoming a report that says the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project is exempt from President Donald Trump's directive that all U.S. infrastructure projects be built with American steel. But the statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's spokesman stops short of confirming that the project has been granted the exemption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|16 hr
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Work to begin on new Upper Canada subdivision (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|sex-abuse-claims
|11
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|Zap
|44
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|21 hr
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|5
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Thu
|Sam
|2
|Street Smarts: a piece of Milton's rich history...
|Thu
|what about Council
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC