Trudeau says still committed to carbo...

Trudeau says still committed to carbon tax, gets called a scumbag by protester

14 hrs ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's still committed to a carbon tax despite U.S. President Donald Trump's move to eliminate many restrictions on fossil fuel production and roll back measures to combat climate change. "Canadian economic and environmental policy will be determined in Ottawa, not in Washington, D.C.," Trudeau said in a CBC news interview Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Chicago, IL

