Trudeau minister hopes budget will help 'aggressive' push to woo foreign brains
A Trudeau cabinet minister entrusted with bringing high-level talent to Canada hopes new budgetary measures will help his determined efforts to recruit brains from abroad. Following last week's federal budget, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains feels he has even more to offer top-notch workers, scientists and scholars who might consider a move from the United States across the northern frontier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new underground railroad
|23 hr
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Sun
|developers rule here
|48
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Mar 24
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Mar 23
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC