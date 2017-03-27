Trudeau minister hopes budget will he...

Trudeau minister hopes budget will help 'aggressive' push to woo foreign brains

14 hrs ago

A Trudeau cabinet minister entrusted with bringing high-level talent to Canada hopes new budgetary measures will help his determined efforts to recruit brains from abroad. Following last week's federal budget, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains feels he has even more to offer top-notch workers, scientists and scholars who might consider a move from the United States across the northern frontier.

Chicago, IL

