Toronto school mourning after longtime teacher killed in Costa Rica

A spokeswoman with the Toronto District School Board is confirming a longtime teacher in the city's east end has died in Costa Rica, in what police say may have been a mugging. Shari Schwartz-Maltz says Bruce McCallum had been on sabbatical from his job at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.

Chicago, IL

