Top 10 scams targeting Canadians in terms of number of complaints received
Alexa Gendron-O'Donnell, assistant Deputy Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, announces the Competition Bureau's top 10 scams that targeted Canadians in 2016 during a news conference, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson MONTREAL - The Competition Bureau, in conjunction with the Better Business Bureau, Quebec-based consumers group Option consommateurs and other fraud-prevention partners announced Wednesday the top 10 fraud scams targeting Canadians in 2016.
