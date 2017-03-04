Tiny tubes in Canadian rock may be ol...

Tiny tubes in Canadian rock may be oldest known fossils

13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Tiny tubes and filaments in some Canadian rock appear to be the oldest known fossils, giving new support to some ideas about how life began, a new study says. The features are mineralized remains of what appear to be bacteria that lived some 3.77 billion to 4.28 billion years ago, the scientists said.

Chicago, IL

