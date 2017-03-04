Tiny tubes in Canadian rock may be oldest known fossils
Tiny tubes and filaments in some Canadian rock appear to be the oldest known fossils, giving new support to some ideas about how life began, a new study says. The features are mineralized remains of what appear to be bacteria that lived some 3.77 billion to 4.28 billion years ago, the scientists said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Clement hangs up on CBC Daybreak after exc...
|9 hr
|Tony from Peel Br...
|1
|McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate ...
|9 hr
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|9 hr
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|9 hr
|protect Canada
|1
|Duelling rallies and a maple festival make for ...
|9 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|19 hr
|Dont You Forget
|1
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Fri
|where Joan these ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC