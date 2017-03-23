The Deported: Hundreds of B.C. criminals without citizenship shipped out
Since Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands on March 6, he calls his mom on Vancouver Island every morning to find out how his favourite teams are faring. The ritual has helped keep the 59-year-old with bi-polar disorder focused and stable despite the upheaval in his life that came when he was sent back to a country he left as a baby.
