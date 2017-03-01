The challenges of handling sex assault in Canada's North
Years before she was sworn in as Yukon's Minister of Justice this past December, Tracy McPhee worked as a Crown attorney prosecuting sexual-assault cases. She has seen how difficult the offence is for police to investigate and how challenging the judicial process can be for victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|15 min
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|1 hr
|DEPORT AMERICANS NOW
|4
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|3 hr
|WHITE CRACKER BEGONE
|9
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|3 hr
|WHITE CRACKER BEGONE
|10
|Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C...
|3 hr
|SEND YANKS BACK
|3
|Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma
|6 hr
|Righty01
|3
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|14 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC