The apple doesn't fall far from the stage
Members of the Surrey school sing and dance the story of Snow White during Lights Up Musical Theatre 's regional showcase event, Once Upon A Song, at the Surrey Arts Centre on March 11. The event featured performances from Lights Up's local musical theatre schools in Surrey, Langley and Richmond. The company also has schools in Vancouver and North Vancouver.
