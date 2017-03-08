Surprise! These Canadian shows are bi...

Surprise! These Canadian shows are big hits abroad

The preschooler show Paw Patrol, about a boy who leads a crew of rescue dogs, is among the latest slate of Canadian-made productions with devoted fans at home and abroad. The Littlest Hobo , Fashion Television , Degrassi: The Next Generation , Slings & Arrows , You Can't Do That on Television , Flashpoint - Canadian TV shows are are no strangers to international success.

