Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thursday on bail issue in Oland murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada will rule this week on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong to deny bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction. Nicole O'Bryne, a law professor at the University of New Brunswick, says it has been decades since the high court has dealt with the issue of release pending appeal, and the decision will be precedent-setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|1 hr
|Truth
|2
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|16 hr
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Tue
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mon
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|infinityliving
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC