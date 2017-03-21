Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thurs...

Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thursday on bail issue in Oland murder case

The Supreme Court of Canada will rule this week on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong to deny bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction. Nicole O'Bryne, a law professor at the University of New Brunswick, says it has been decades since the high court has dealt with the issue of release pending appeal, and the decision will be precedent-setting.

