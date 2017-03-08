Sunrise Records reveals some of its 70 music store locations across Canada
The Ontario-based company confirmed a batch of malls on Thursday where it will replace closing HMV retail spaces . Sunrise says some of them could begin operating within a few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|50 min
|2017hlp
|1
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|3 hr
|chugs are still pos
|9
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|6 hr
|Advents
|4
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|12 hr
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In...
|17 hr
|DJT
|2
|Male worker dead after partial collapse at hous...
|18 hr
|Barb
|1
|Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a...
|Wed
|PILASTER - TAX th...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC