Some hearings by the Canadian Judicial Council into the conduct of judges
The Canadian Judicial Council has recommended federal Justice Robin Camp be removed from the bench after making inappropriate remarks when he was a provincial court judge presiding over a sex assault trial in Calgary. 1996: Justice Jean Bienvenue of the Superior Court of Quebec resigned after an inquiry panel recommended his removal from the bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|4 min
|Canada Needs Immi...
|4
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|8 hr
|Muslims are scum
|7
|GTA growth plans aim to rein in sprawl (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Really
|3
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|11 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|11
|Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In...
|15 hr
|SOFIEs CHOICE
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Thu
|2017hlp
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Thu
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC