Shareholders increasingly concerned about impact of climate change: Teck exec

Teck Resources has received a growing number of inquiries from shareholders and other stakeholders about how climate change and carbon pricing will affect its operations, an official with the Canadian mining giant said Tuesday. "We are receiving very detailed inquiries," Chris Adachi said during a presentation at the world's largest annual gathering for the mining industry, currently underway in Toronto.

Chicago, IL

