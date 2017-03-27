Seven stories in the news today, March 30
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will join Ford executives for an announcement at the Essex Engine Plant today. Prime Minister Trudeau speaks as politicians and child care workers listen in at a YMCA-YWCA day care centre in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|1 hr
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|1 hr
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|14 hr
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|16 hr
|Peel
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Wed
|good station there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC