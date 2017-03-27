Seven stories in the news today, Marc...

Seven stories in the news today, March 30

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will join Ford executives for an announcement at the Essex Engine Plant today. Prime Minister Trudeau speaks as politicians and child care workers listen in at a YMCA-YWCA day care centre in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... 1 hr CFUW suppress fre... 1
News Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ... 1 hr CFUW suppress fre... 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 9 hr farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton 14 hr motherisk too 1
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... 16 hr Peel 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Wed Ben 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Wed good station there 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC