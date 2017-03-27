Seeking Asylum: Where do Somali Asylu...

Seeking Asylum: Where do Somali Asylum-Seekers Settle After a Risky Trek to Canada?

WATCH: Abdirahman Ali came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia. He now owns his own business in a Minneapolis mall and said he is happy with his new life in the U.S. Ali is one of the thousands of Somali people who have made a productive life in America and Canada after fleeing their war-torn home country.

