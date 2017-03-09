Sandra Oh on boosting diversity in an...

Sandra Oh on boosting diversity in animation with 'Window Horses'

Sandra Oh remembers growing up without seeing people like herself reflected in popular culture and wants to ensure her two mixed-race nieces don't have the same experience. That's one of the reasons Oh decided to make "Window Horses," an animated feature in which she voices the character of Rosie Ming, a 20-year-old Vancouver poet of Chinese and Persian descent whose life changes when she's invited to a literary festival in Iran.

