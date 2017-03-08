Resolute loses bid to include 'vexatious' allegations in Greenpeace suit
A decision to cut down swaths of a Canadian forestry company's claims against Greenpeace has survived an attempted legal challenge before Ontario's top court. That means a $7 million lawsuit by Resolute Forest Products against the environmental group will now proceed on a narrower but still substantive tract.
