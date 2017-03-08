RCMP: 28 people charged for Muskrat Falls protest in October

RCMP issued a press release March 7 confirming 28 people face 60 charges following an investigation into activities at the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric site in October 2016. Eighteen men and 10 women from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Cartwright, Sheshatshiu, Northwest River, Rigolet, Port Hope Simpson and Benoit's Cove have been charged.

