Quebec introduces mild income-tax cuts and projects balanced budget
As governments across Canada fund services with billions in deficit spending, Quebec announced a third consecutive balanced budget Tuesday containing modest personal income-tax cuts. Finance Minister Carlos Leitao's penultimate budget before next year's provincial election makes the elimination of a health tax retroactive to 2016 for Quebecers earning less than $134,000 a year.
