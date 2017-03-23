Positive response to federal budget from Atlantic Canada
There were not too many negative reviews around Atlantic Canada of the federal budget brought down by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the second for the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In Newfoundland and Labrador, provincial Finance Minister Cathy Bennett was pleased with Ottawa's commitment to infrastructure and the changes to the EI system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|8 min
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|12 hr
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|20 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|23 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Tue
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC