Police warn of fake American cash being passed in Nova Scotia

March 24

According to a March 24 media release, the financial crime unit of the integrated criminal investigation division is looking into at least eight reports of counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 American bills. March 2: Police retrieved 24 counterfeit American bills in different denominations from a payment processing and currency management company in Dartmouth that works with retail and business clients across Atlantic Canada.

