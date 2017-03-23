PM: UN peacekeeping mission possible in 2017, even though Canada mum on details
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not ruling out sending troops on a peacekeeping mission this year, even though Canada has not yet told the United Nations what it is up to. Trudeau says the Liberal government is still looking "very carefully" at ways to make good on last summer's pledge to allot up to 600 troops and 150 police officers for UN peacekeeping operations, plus $450 million over three years on peace and stability projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Sat
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Fri
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Mar 23
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC