PM: UN peacekeeping mission possible ...

PM: UN peacekeeping mission possible in 2017, even though Canada mum on details

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not ruling out sending troops on a peacekeeping mission this year, even though Canada has not yet told the United Nations what it is up to. Trudeau says the Liberal government is still looking "very carefully" at ways to make good on last summer's pledge to allot up to 600 troops and 150 police officers for UN peacekeeping operations, plus $450 million over three years on peace and stability projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Sat Warkentin Willie 2
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... Fri Gordon Sinclair 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Mar 23 salute a captain 3
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC