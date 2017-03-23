PM: UN peacekeeping mission possible in 2017, even though Canada mum on details

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not ruling out sending troops on a peacekeeping mission this year, even though Canada has not yet told the United Nations what it is up to. Trudeau says the Liberal government is still looking "very carefully" at ways to make good on last summer's pledge to allot up to 600 troops and 150 police officers for UN peacekeeping operations, plus $450 million over three years on peace and stability projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.