Pilot pleads guilty to being impaired on Calgary flight to Mexico
A pilot who passed out in a cockpit before a scheduled flight has pleaded guilty to having control and care of an aircraft while impaired. Miroslav Gronych was employed by Sunwing Airlines on a work visa from Slovakia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|2 hr
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|20 hr
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mon
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|infinityliving
|15
|Fire shuts down Clinton intersection
|Mon
|was a Radar Town
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC