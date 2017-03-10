Page joins frontmen of Sloan, Odds, P...

Page joins frontmen of Sloan, Odds, Pursuit of Happiness for supergroup project

15 hrs ago

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, Sloan's Chris Murphy, Odds co-founder Craig Northey and Moe Berg of the Pursuit of Happiness are coming together under the band name the Trans-Canada Highwaymen for eight shows in Ontario in April. The supergroup of Canadian rock musicians will play a 16-song set of each other's hits, interspersed with "road stories, jokes, secrets and surprises" that recall their 25 years of friendship.

Chicago, IL

