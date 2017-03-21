O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavily on transfer payments
Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary says the Atlantic provinces had better not get used to transfer payments if they don't "get on board" with his plans to grow the economy. "What I'm not happy about is some of the leadership in Atlantic Canada is no longer interested in economic growth and only relying on equalization payments to make budgets.
