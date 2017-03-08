Officials to shed light on internet 'vulnerability' at Canada Revenue Agency
The Canada Revenue Agency shut down its online tax filing services for two days due to 'internet vulnerability.' Federal government officials are expected to shed new light this afternoon on what caused the Canada Revenue Agency's online tax services to go down for two days.
