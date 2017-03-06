OECD raises economic growth outlook for Canada this year to 2.4 per cent
The OECD says Canada's economy is projected to grow this year by 2.4 per cent, slightly better than its previous forecast and equalling what's now expected in the U.S. The Paris-based organization, which had previously said Canada's economy was expected to rise by 2.1 per cent this year, is keeping its world growth estimate unchanged at 3.3 per cent. The think tank says Canada's economy will be supported this year by export growth, a better market for commodities and government spending initiatives.
