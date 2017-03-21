No change in Canada's threat level af...

No change in Canada's threat level after assumed terror attack in London

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada stands ready to help Britain in any way it can after what's believed to be a terrorist incident left at least four dead in London. London police say four people have died, including an attacker and a police officer, and some 20 more have been wounded in the incident, which occurred on the grounds of the Parliament Buildings and the nearby Westminster Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... 1 hr Truth 2
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 16 hr St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Tue Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Tue Prez of the Rez S... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mon I am the dumb far... 4
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mon Pierre Berton was... 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon infinityliving 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC