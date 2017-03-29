Navy commander overwhelmed by visit t...

Navy commander overwhelmed by visit to historic cotton tree in Sierra Leone

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

For the first African-Canadian commanding officer of a navy patrol ship, standing beneath a towering cotton tree in Sierra Leone that welcomed free slaves from Nova Scotia 225 years ago was an emotional homecoming of sorts. Lt.-Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... 7 hr Ben 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... 15 hr good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Tue The Liberty Belle... 1
News Emergency services respond to empty kayak found... Tue did same happen here 1
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Tue Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Mar 26 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Mar 26 developers rule here 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC