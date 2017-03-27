N.S. tackles racial profiling in stor...

N.S. tackles racial profiling in stores: 'It's about a societal transformation'

More than a decade after racial profiling was identified as a festering problem among some police forces, it is now being addressed in another sector: retailing. After years of complaints about retail staff who routinely follow, search, ignore, insult and provide poor service to visible minorities, one province has decided to do something about it in a big way.

