Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants arrested in Mount Pearl, St. John's
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Mount Pearl Saturday morning, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reports. Police got a call about suspicious activity in the area of a hotel in the city around 9:25 a.m. That call led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man, who was charged with breaching a court order and taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|3 min
|tomin cali
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|56 min
|The Brampton Blimp
|5
|Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Canuck stay home
|2
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|4 hr
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|3
|Tony Clement hangs up on CBC Daybreak after exc...
|22 hr
|Tony from Peel Br...
|1
|McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate ...
|22 hr
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|23 hr
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC