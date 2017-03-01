Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants ar...

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants arrested in Mount Pearl, St. John's

10 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Mount Pearl Saturday morning, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reports. Police got a call about suspicious activity in the area of a hotel in the city around 9:25 a.m. That call led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man, who was charged with breaching a court order and taken into custody.

Chicago, IL

