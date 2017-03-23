Marijuana could be legal by Canada Da...

Marijuana could be legal by Canada Day 2018

26 min ago Read more: CBC News

CBC News has learned that the federal government will announce the week of April 10 that new legislation will make the sale of marijuana legal by July 1, 2018. CBC News has learned that the legislation will be announced during the week of April 10 and will broadly follow the recommendation of a federally appointed task force that was chaired by former liberal Justice Minister Anne McLellan.

